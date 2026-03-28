SquadStack.ai launches humanoid vision agent

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based AI company SquadStack.ai announced the launch of its humanoid vision agent, a voice AI agent that processes product images, analyses listings, and cross-references seller data before initiating a sales call.

Kanika Jain, co-founder of SquadStack.ai, said, “They have deployed the agent for international car manufacturer,” without naming the company.

The agent introduces a context-first approach, enabling the system to analyse and interpret relevant information before the conversation begins. By processing product listings, analysing images, and cross-referencing seller data in advance, the agent is able to start interactions with a clear understanding of the user’s requirement, reducing friction and improving engagement.

She further said, “With the agent, the company has 70% of customer query being translated into sales without the need of human query.” “With Humanoid Vision Agent, we are addressing this gap by enabling the system to interpret what the customer has already seen and understood before the interaction begins. This approach reduces unnecessary friction, makes conversations more relevant, and allows businesses to deliver faster, more efficient, and outcome-driven engagement at scale,” said Apurv Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, SquadStack.ai.

The solution is built on a context-first intelligence framework that enables the agent to interpret and act on multiple data inputs before initiating a conversation. It processes product images to identify key attributes such as colour, material, and design, cross-references buyer requirements with available seller data to validate preferences, and extracts relevant details from product titles and descriptions to eliminate repetitive queries.

This integrated approach ensures that conversations begin with a clear understanding of user intent, making interactions more relevant, efficient and outcome-oriented.