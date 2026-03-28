SquadStack.ai launches humanoid vision agent

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based AI company SquadStack.ai announced the launch of its humanoid vision agent, a voice AI agent that processes product images, analyses listings, and cross-references seller data before initiating a sales call.
Kanika Jain, co-founder of SquadStack.ai, said, “They have deployed the agent for international car manufacturer,” without naming the company.
The agent introduces a context-first approach, enabling the system to analyse and interpret relevant information before the conversation begins. By processing product listings, analysing images, and cross-referencing seller data in advance, the agent is able to start interactions with a clear understanding of the user’s requirement, reducing friction and improving engagement.
She further said, “With the agent, the company has 70% of customer query being translated into sales without the need of human query.” “With Humanoid Vision Agent, we are addressing this gap by enabling the system to interpret what the customer has already seen and understood before the interaction begins. This approach reduces unnecessary friction, makes conversations more relevant, and allows businesses to deliver faster, more efficient, and outcome-driven engagement at scale,” said Apurv Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, SquadStack.ai.
The solution is built on a context-first intelligence framework that enables the agent to interpret and act on multiple data inputs before initiating a conversation. It processes product images to identify key attributes such as colour, material, and design, cross-references buyer requirements with available seller data to validate preferences, and extracts relevant details from product titles and descriptions to eliminate repetitive queries.
This integrated approach ensures that conversations begin with a clear understanding of user intent, making interactions more relevant, efficient and outcome-oriented.
The launch is part of the brands broader focus on building intelligent, scalable solutions for customer engagement. As AI voice technology continues to mature, the company believes that contextual intelligence will become a key differentiator in determining the effectiveness of automated interactions. Looking ahead, SquadStack.ai plans to expand the capabilities of the humanoid vision agent through multimodal integrations, including platforms such as WhatsApp, enabling seamless transitions between voice and messaging for real-time validation in complex scenarios. The company is also working towards incorporating deeper context layers, including buyer history, seller catalogues and category-level signals, to further enhance conversational accuracy and performance.