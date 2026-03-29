Entrepreneur and aviator Vijaypat Singhania dies at 87

Vijaypat Singhania, the renowned entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile brand and an adventurous aviator, passed away on Saturday at 87.

Born on 4 October 1938, in Kanpur, the late textile magnate belonged to the prominent Singhania business family. He assumed leadership of Raymond in 1980 and played a central part in steering the company through decades of growth.

Announcing the death, his son and current Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania wrote on X, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania. A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations."

He built his business legacy by reshaping Raymond from a standard textile firm into a diversified conglomerate and a household name with the popular branding ‘The Complete Man’. His stewardship propelled the company into new sectors such as synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files and cement, all while establishing it as one of India's top apparel brands. In the final phase of his chairmanship, financial pressures mounted on the group due to a recession in the steel and cement sectors. These units were later divested. He then passed the reins to his son Gautam Singhania and served briefly as chairman emeritus.

In his later years, a bitter tussle with son Gautam, stemming from the 2015 transfer of Raymond’s controlling stake and disputes over property and treatment, grabbed eyeballs. It reflected a classic family‑business succession crisis.