Entrepreneur and aviator Vijaypat Singhania dies at 87

Vijaypat Singhania, the renowned entrepreneur who transformed Raymond into a leading Indian textile brand and an adventurous aviator, passed away on Saturday at 87.
Born on 4 October 1938, in Kanpur, the late textile magnate belonged to the prominent Singhania business family. He assumed leadership of Raymond in 1980 and played a central part in steering the company through decades of growth.
Announcing the death, his son and current Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania wrote on X, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the passing of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijaypat Kailashpat Singhania. A visionary leader, philanthropist, and an inspiring personality, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations."
He built his business legacy by reshaping Raymond from a standard textile firm into a diversified conglomerate and a household name with the popular branding ‘The Complete Man’. His stewardship propelled the company into new sectors such as synthetic fabrics, denim, steel, industrial files and cement, all while establishing it as one of India's top apparel brands. In the final phase of his chairmanship, financial pressures mounted on the group due to a recession in the steel and cement sectors. These units were later divested. He then passed the reins to his son Gautam Singhania and served briefly as chairman emeritus.
In his later years, a bitter tussle with son Gautam, stemming from the 2015 transfer of Raymond’s controlling stake and disputes over property and treatment, grabbed eyeballs. It reflected a classic family‑business succession crisis.
Outside the boardroom, he was equally powerful in the aviation world. In 1988, he set a speed-over-time endurance record for microlight aircraft by flying solo from London Biggin Hill Airport in London to Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi over 23 days. By 2003 he had accumulated over 5000 hours of flying experience. He also holds the world record for altitude in a hot air balloon as of 2023, about 69,000 ft, which he set in November 2005 at the age of 67.
He often cited American billionaire and aviator Howard Hughes and former Tata Group chairman and founder of Air India J.R.D. Tata as his idols in aviation. His adventures in flying are captured in his book published in 2005, titled An Angel in the Cockpit: The True Story of a Death-Defying Flight Across 5000 Miles of Land and Sea.
The Government of India gave him two awards, the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for his aviation exploits in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan for his achievements overall in 2006. In addition, the Indian Air Force made him an Honorary Air Commodore in 1994. He held an honorary PhD from the London Institute of Technology & Research and was Honorary Air Commodore of the Indian Air Force. He was also appointed as the Sheriff of Mumbai for the year 2006.
He is survived by his wife Ashadevi Singhania and children Madhupati Singhania, Shephali Ruia and Gautam Singhania.