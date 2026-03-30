Centre’s fiscal deficit narrows to Rs 12.5 lakh crore in Apr-Feb of FY26

The government of India's fiscal deficit narrowed to Rs 12.5 lakh crore or 80.4% of the FY26 during April-February of FY2026 from Rs 13.5 lakh crore, or 86% of the actual in the year-ago period despite capex growing by 15% year-on-year during this period. A mere 1% growth in revenue expenditure during the period helped the government keep its fiscal deficit in check.

The total spending reached Rs 40.44 lakh crore, reaching 81.5% of the FY26 target. Of this, Rs 31.15 lakh crore was incurred on revenue expenditure, while Rs 9.29 lakh crore was on capital expenditure.

Interest payments continued to be a major component of revenue spending accounting for more than 26% of the spending at Rs 10.65 lakh crore, followed by major subsidies amounting to Rs 3.89 lakh crore.

The Centre’s collection of net tax revenue stood at Rs 21.45 lakh crore, up by 6.4% during the said period. The total collection of receipts stood at Rs 27.92 lakh crore till February 2026, accounting for 82% of the revised estimates (RE) for FY26, according to official data released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Non-tax revenue stood at Rs 5.81 lakh crore, while non-debt capital receipts were at ₹65,547 crore.