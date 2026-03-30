Govt should raise investment in formal education for better talent pool: NIIT CEO

CHENNAI: Government should invest 6-7% of GDP in formal education and overhaul of curriculum in order to create large set of talent pool in India, said NIIT top executive on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Pankaj Jathar, CEO of NIIT Ltd, said, “There is need for updation in curriculum and government should increase investment to 6-7% of GDP in formal education to create strong workforce, though digital or online education will further witness a rise in enrolment over the next 3 to 4 years.”

He further added that more people are opting for freelance or gig work opportunities in IT and other sectors.

He spoke on the sidelines of releasing NIIT India Skills Gap Report 2026, a study conducted in partnership with YouGov.

The report surveyed 3,500 respondents such as students, working professionals, recruiters, CXOs and academic leaders. The study underscores the importance of mid-career professionals (6–15 years of experience) in India’s talent pipeline.

While 47% of employers actively recruit from this segment, 38% of recruiters identify it as the most constrained talent pool, strengthening the case for continuous upskilling across career stages. Across the hiring ecosystem, digital and data skills consistently rank among the top three most critical capabilities for the next 3–5 years across all cohorts surveyed i.e. students, employees, recruiters, CXOs and academia.

Early-career professionals demonstrate higher confidence than students in cybersecurity basics (64 vs 57), cloud tools (66 vs 56) and data analysis (67 vs 56), while senior management reports the highest overall confidence levels, reflecting experience-backed skill accumulation. As organisations integrate AI into business operations, hiring signals are becoming more precise and outcome-driven.

The study reveals that 41% of respondents agree that employers increasingly value certifications and micro-credentials beyond traditional degrees, reflecting a clear move away from degree-only hiring norms.