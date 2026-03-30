Housing sales in Q1of CY26 fall below 1 lakh unit mark after 18 quarters: Report

After 18 quarters, housing sales in India’s top nine cities fell below the 1 lakh unit mark in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. According to NSE-listed real estate data analytics company PropEquity, housing sales fell by 13% YoY and 6% QoQ to 98,761 units in Q1CY26, while launches fell by 19% YoY and 8% QoQ to 92,411 units.

Bengaluru, with sales of 17,991 units, emerged as the highest-selling market. The city recorded 16% QoQ and 3% YoY growth.

Delhi-NCR with 12,141 units recorded 13% YoY growth. However, on a QoQ basis, sales fell by 1%. Sales in Mumbai, Pune and Thane fell between 20-25% YoY in Q1CY26. All other cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Chennai reported a decline in sales.

Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, “Housing sales continued to moderate in the first quarter of 2026 with Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru emerging as outliers. This reduction is on account of low supply across most cities. Close to 22,000 fewer units were supplied in Q1 2026 as compared to the same period last year.”