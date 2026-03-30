Housing sales in Q1of CY26 fall below 1 lakh unit mark after 18 quarters: Report

After 18 quarters, housing sales in India’s top nine cities fell below the 1 lakh unit mark in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. According to NSE-listed real estate data analytics company PropEquity, housing sales fell by 13% YoY and 6% QoQ to 98,761 units in Q1CY26, while launches fell by 19% YoY and 8% QoQ to 92,411 units.
Bengaluru, with sales of 17,991 units, emerged as the highest-selling market. The city recorded 16% QoQ and 3% YoY growth.
Delhi-NCR with 12,141 units recorded 13% YoY growth. However, on a QoQ basis, sales fell by 1%. Sales in Mumbai, Pune and Thane fell between 20-25% YoY in Q1CY26. All other cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Chennai reported a decline in sales.
Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, “Housing sales continued to moderate in the first quarter of 2026 with Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru emerging as outliers. This reduction is on account of low supply across most cities. Close to 22,000 fewer units were supplied in Q1 2026 as compared to the same period last year.”
On the supply front, Delhi-NCR with 17,227 units launched in Q1CY26, has come of age to emerge as the second biggest market. Amongst the top nine cities, Delhi-NCR remains the only city to record 89% YoY and 8% QoQ growth.
Bengaluru with 17,782 units launched and regained the top spot recording 10% QoQ growth and 24% YoY decline. Chennai, meanwhile, with 2909 units saw 12% QoQ growth and 62% YoY decline in supply. All other cities saw a decline in new launches.
Jasuja added, “While Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru saw similar level of housing supply in Q1, the former witnessed lesser absorption as compared to the latter as high-ticket launches impacted the sales in Delhi-NCR. Also, it is for the first time post-Covid that Delhi-NCR has seen more supply than Pune, Hyderabad and Thane -- the traditional high supply markets.”