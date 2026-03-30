Jubilant to stop selling Dunkin’ donuts and coffee in India by end of 2026

Jubilant FoodWorks will stop selling Dunkin’ brand donuts and coffee after December 31, 2026. The company has decided not to renew its agreement with the US-based Dunkin' to develop and operate stores in India, which expires at the end of the year. The decision comes as the Dunkin’ brand continues to struggle in India since its arrival more than a decade ago.

“Pursuant to the overall strategic assessment undertaken by the company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has inter-alia considered and approved the non-renewal of the development rights granted in the MUDFA in relation to the Dunkin’ brand, upon expiry of its current term,” said Jubilant FoodWorks in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Jubilant had entered into a Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA) dated February 24, 2011 to develop and operate stores under the Dunkin’ brand in India.