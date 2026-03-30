Jubilant to stop selling Dunkin’ donuts and coffee in India by end of 2026

Jubilant FoodWorks will stop selling Dunkin’ brand donuts and coffee after December 31, 2026. The company has decided not to renew its agreement with the US-based Dunkin' to develop and operate stores in India, which expires at the end of the year. The decision comes as the Dunkin’ brand continues to struggle in India since its arrival more than a decade ago.
“Pursuant to the overall strategic assessment undertaken by the company, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has inter-alia considered and approved the non-renewal of the development rights granted in the MUDFA in relation to the Dunkin’ brand, upon expiry of its current term,” said Jubilant FoodWorks in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Jubilant had entered into a Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement (MUDFA) dated February 24, 2011 to develop and operate stores under the Dunkin’ brand in India.
The aforesaid decision will not have any material operational or financial impact on Jubilant, as per the filing. Dunkin’ contributed about 0.61% of Jubilant revenue and a loss of roughly Rs 19.1 crore in fiscal year 2025. Jubilant operated 27 Dunkin' outlets in India as of December 2025 and shut seven stores over the past year, according to its third-quarter investor presentation.
Jubilant said that in a phased manner they will evaluate and undertake actions in respect of its existing Dunkin’ brand operations, including rationalisation and/or cessation of certain operations and/or sale, transfer or disposal of assets and/or assignment or transfer of franchise rights, as may be required, in consultation with owners of Dunkin’ brand.
Jubilant is India's largest food service company, operating as a master franchisee for international brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Popeyes, and managing homegrown concepts. Its network comprises 3,594 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia.