Lok Sabha clears Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, paving the way for a shift from the the previous barely used fast-track resolution mechanism to a new framework that allows creditors to trigger insolvency proceedings. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has played a key role in resolving corporate distress, with 1,376 companies successfully settled so far, leading to recoveries amounting to ₹4.11 lakh crore. The proposed changes aim to speed up the admission of insolvency cases while also introducing provisions to deal with group insolvency and cross-border distress situations.

"The earlier framework was not fully utilised. It is now being replaced by a new creditor-initiated insolvency framework featuring out-of-court settlements, debtor-in-possession, and creditor-in-control models," she said.

Emphasising the broader impact of the Code, she said it has emerged as an effective mechanism for the recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs), particularly for Scheduled Commercial Banks. Citing the available data she said that banks have recovered ₹1,04,099 crore through multiple channels, of which a substantial ₹54,528 crore has come via resolutions under the IBC framework.

The Bill has proposed 12 amendments to the IBC, which was introduced in 2016.

A key feature of the amendment is the discontinuation of the earlier fast-track Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), which was designed for smaller firms with shorter timelines but saw limited uptake. In its place, the Bill introduces a creditor-driven insolvency model that seeks to make the process more flexible and efficient. The new approach allows for creditor-initiated proceedings, incorporates the possibility of out-of-court settlements, and provides for a “debtor-in-possession, creditor-in-control” structure.