Maruti Suzuki rolls out ten 'Quickstop' container-sized service centres across India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday announced the introduction of ‘Quickstop’, a compact and prefabricated service touchpoint designed for rapid deployment and minimal space usage. The service centre is developed using a modified container.

These facilities are strategically set up at high-vehicle-density locations such as corporate campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs, allowing customers to access Maruti Suzuki’s service conveniently at places they frequently visit.

In the pilot phase, Maruti Suzuki has established 10 Quickstop facilities across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut and Surat.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs.”