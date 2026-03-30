No impact on electronics sector from West Asia conflict so far: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: There is no impact on the electronics sector so far due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, said the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday.

Vaishnaw, who approved 29 applications under the fourth tranche of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, also mentioned that this is an evolving situation and the government will continue to monitor it closely. He added that the industry believes the conflict will be short-term, and therefore there is no need for any special policy intervention.

“We have consulted almost every industry association in the electronics sector. All of them—whether in mobile manufacturing, IT hardware, or passive components—have said that so far there is no impact. However, this is an evolving situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely,” said Vaishnaw.

The government on Monday approved 29 applications, taking the total number of approved applications so far to 75, with cumulative investments pegged at ₹7,104 crore. As per the government, the fresh investment proposals will create as many as 14,246 new jobs in the segment. The minister said that around 28 projects have already started manufacturing in the country. India's electronics production has grown from ₹1.9 lakh crore in FY15 to ₹11.3 lakh crore in FY25, marking a six-fold increase, official data showed. Exports rose from ₹38,000 crore to ₹3.27 lakh crore in the same period.

The minister also pulled up industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and its member firms for not adhering to the integrated approach set by MeitY to boost high-quality and self-reliant electronics manufacturing. He asked to come up with a structured plan within 15 days.

“The government has not received the desired level of support from the industry and that more proactive steps are needed. The government is prepared to take strict measures, including stopping approvals and funding,” said Vaishnaw.