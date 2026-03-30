RBI defers capital market exposure norms to July 1, tweaks acquisition finance rules

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday deferred the implementation of its revised capital market exposure framework by three months to July 1, 2026, following representations from banks and industry stakeholders flagging operational challenges and seeking clarity on certain provisions.

The amended directions, originally issued on February 13 and slated to come into effect from April 1, aim to provide an enabling framework for bank financing of corporate acquisitions, rationalise lending limits against shares and units of REITs and InvITs, and introduce a more principle-based approach to lending to capital market intermediaries (CMIs).

The central bank said it received feedback from banks, CMIs and industry associations highlighting interpretational and operational issues. After further consultations, it decided to extend the timeline and introduce clarifications to smoothen implementation.