Gnani.ai raises $10 million to expand voice AI business globally

Bengaluru-based voice AI startup Gnani.ai has raised $10 million in the first tranche of its Series B funding round, led by Aavishkaar Capital, with existing investor Info Edge Ventures also taking part.

The company said the fresh funds will be used to expand its business globally, improve its agentic AI products, build more multilingual and sector-specific solutions, and hire more engineering and product talent.

Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai said its platform currently handles more than 30 million voice interactions every day in over 12 languages. The company said that it serves more than 200 enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

Commenting on the investment, co-founders Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj said, “At Gnani, our mission has always been to make customer engagement more human, more secure, and more scalable through voice-first AI. Partnering with Aavishkaar Capital is a powerful validation of that vision. Their investment will help us deepen our generative AI capabilities and accelerate our global expansion.”

The funding comes shortly after the company launched Inya VoiceOS at the AI Impact Summit 2026. Gnani.ai described it as India’s first 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice sovereign foundational AI model. The company also introduced Vachana STT, a speech recognition model trained on more than 1 million hours of voice data, and Vachana TTS, a text-to-speech model covering 12 Indic languages.

Shilpa Maheshwari, managing director at Aavishkaar Capital, said the company has shown strong technical depth and proven scale. The investment is part of a larger Series B round and marks its first close.