New Income Tax Act: What changes for taxpayers from today

With the new Income-tax Act, 2025 and the Finance Bill, 2026 coming into effect from April 1, 2026, both individual and corporate taxpayers will have to familiarise themselves with a host of new provisions and compliance requirements. The law brings a comprehensive overhaul, with sections and forms renumbered and the concept of assessment year replaced by tax year.

For individual taxpayers, a key change is the expansion of House Rent Allowance (HRA) benefits, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad now classified under the 50% exemption category, on par with metro cities. The new law also enhances benefits for salaried taxpayers by sharply increasing the Children’s Education Allowance from Rs100 to Rs3,000 per month per child (up to two children), and the Children’s Hostel Allowance from Rs300 to Rs9,000 per month per child, aligning exemptions with current costs.

“New Form 124 seeks additional details for HRA deduction such as the relationship with the landlord and a copy of the rent agreement. Many people who were paying rent to spouses or parents will now come under the government’s scrutiny to check whether the recipient is declaring the rental income,” said Ashish Niraj, Partner at A S N & Company, Chartered Accountants.

For the salaried class, the Act also revises the valuation of perquisites and allowances. The taxable value of employer-provided cars has been significantly increased—from Rs2,700/Rs3,300 per month to Rs8,000/Rs10,000 per month, depending on engine capacity—resulting in a higher taxable salary. However, the exemption for employer-provided gifts has been raised from Rs5,000 to Rs15,000 per annum, offering some relief.

In terms of compliance, Form No. 130 will replace the widely used Form 16 for salary TDS, while multiple property-related TDS forms (such as 26QB and 26QC) have been consolidated into a single Form No. 141.