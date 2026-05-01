Apple sees huge opportunity in India despite modest market share: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: India still accounts for a modest share of Apple Inc’s business despite the company performing strongly in the market for some time, CEO Tim Cook said on Friday. Cook, who is set to be succeeded by John Ternus from September 1, 2026, said he is “over the moon” about India’s growth prospects. Describing India as the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the third-largest PC market, he noted that across products—from iPhone to Mac, iPad, and Watch—over half of Apple’s customers in the country are new to those products, indicating strong expansion of its installed base.

“I think it (read India) is a huge opportunity for us. It is the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest PC market. Despite doing extremely well there for quite some time, we still have a modest share, which speaks to the opportunity we have,” Cook said.

In its second quarter results, Apple reported iPhone revenue of $56.99 billion, marking the second consecutive quarter of more than 20% growth in the segment. Mac revenue stood at $8.39 billion. Overall, the company’s sales rose 17% to $111 billion in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year.