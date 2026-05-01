GCCs turn to hybrid models as AI push reshapes operations

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are increasingly deepening ties with consulting and IT services firms, as they navigate rapid shifts in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and global product ownership. The move marks a shift towards hybrid operating models, particularly among mid-sized centres balancing capability-building with speed and cost pressures.

Industry leaders say this growing reliance on external partners is not a sign of structural weakness, but a deliberate strategy.

“GCCs are not structurally dependent on external partners, nor is this a temporary gap,” said Arindam Sen, Partner and GCC Sector Lead – Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications at EY India. “The reliance is often intentional and strategic. GCCs may consciously choose not to insource everything to avoid fixed-cost lock-in, reduce risk, and maintain flexibility.”

Instead, many GCCs are choosing to keep high-value, complex problem-solving in-house, while tapping external partners for specialised skills and speed. This is particularly visible in fast-evolving areas such as artificial intelligence.

“Areas such as AI are evolving too rapidly across agentic AI, GenAI, and platforms, for it to be efficient or cost-effective to internalise everything,” Sen said. “GCCs may deliberately leverage partner ecosystems to accelerate innovation, access specialist capabilities, and maintain speed and resilience, while retaining strategic ownership and decision-making control in-house.”

Shalini Pillay, Partner & India Leader – Global Capability Centres at KPMG in India, described the shift as part of an ongoing evolution rather than a structural reset.

“Adopting Hybrid Operating Models has been core to the evolution of the model… GCCs have increasingly leveraged third parties to bridge some very fundamental gaps,” she said.