India on US priority watch list: Concerns over IP rule mount

India is on the ‘priority watch list’ of the US in the latest Special 301 Report for 2026, released on April 30, due to persistent differences over intellectual property (IP) rules, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. India has remained on the priority watch list since the 1990s, reflecting long-standing divergences over patent standards and access to medicines.

According to the latest Special 301 Report, India is one of six countries on this list due to ongoing concerns regarding the protection and enforcement of IP rights, especially in the pharmaceutical and digital sectors.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) flagged inconsistent progress in India’s IP regime, noting steps such as the Patents (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and increased staffing at the patent office. “There continues to be a lack of progress on many long-standing IP concerns raised in prior Special 301 Reports. India remains one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to the protection and enforcement of IP,” stated the report.

Section 3(d) of India’s Patents Act prohibits patenting new forms of known substances unless they demonstrate significantly enhanced therapeutic efficacy. It prevents evergreening, where companies extend patent terms for minor modifications. According to the USTR, such provisions create uncertainty for innovators. Although, India’s stance is fully compliant with WTO norms.