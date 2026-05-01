India, UK look to fast-track trade gains under CETA

India and the UK on Friday discussed ways to step up bilateral trade and investment flows and better tap opportunities under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in July last year.

The discussions took place during a virtual meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle.

“We explored ways to further enhance our trade and investment ties while fully leveraging the opportunities under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA),” Goyal said in a social media post.

India and the UK had signed the CETA on July 24, 2025. Under the pact, 99 percent of Indian exports will enter the UK market at zero duty.