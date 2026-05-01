Inflation may shoot above 5%; growth below 6% if crude remains above $110: Experts

Economists see a severe hit to the economy in terms of growth, inflation and consumption demand if crude oil — which crossed $126.4 a barrel this week, the highest since March 2022 — continues to trade higher for longer. Analysts predict that if crude remains above the $110-a-barrel mark for an extended period, FY27 growth may plummet below 6%, the fiscal deficit could widen by 50 basis points, and inflation may shoot past 5%.

ICRA Ratings chief economist Aditi Nayar has mapped three macro scenarios based on crude prices. In the worst-case outcome, she sees growth plunging to around 5% or even lower, with inflation crossing the 5% mark.

“We have worked out three scenarios for FY27 based on crude averaging $85, $105 and $125 a barrel. If crude averages as much as $125 a barrel in FY27, then growth could fall to 5% or lower, and inflation would exceed 5%,” Nayar told TNIE.

She added that the impact on inflation would depend on the extent of pass-through to fuel pump prices, which in turn would affect consumption and growth. However, she did not quantify the demand impact, which had picked up following GST rate cuts last September.

The economy is likely to close FY26 with 7.5% growth and 2.1% retail inflation, while wholesale price inflation stood at a low 0.7%. The current account deficit (CAD) is expected at 0.9% and the fiscal deficit at 4.5%, when crude averaged $71.7 a barrel.