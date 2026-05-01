Passenger vehicle sales surge in India in April despite global uncertainty

MUMBAI: Passenger vehicle dispatches in India rose sharply to about 4.50 lakh units in April 2026, compared to 3.54 lakh units in the same month last year, despite the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting global markets.
Maruti Suzuki led the growth, reporting its highest-ever monthly passenger vehicle sales at 187,704 units in April 2026, up 35% from 138,704 units a year ago.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee attributed the growth to GST reduction, income tax relief and repo rate cuts. He said demand is expected to continue with gains in the SUV segment and deeper rural penetration. On small cars, he said a 250% growth in the mini segment reflects a shift of two-wheeler users to four-wheelers.
“Our rural penetration is now 52.3%. An increase of penetration of 2.4% from the last year is a huge impact on the overall sales,” said Banerjee, adding that a rise in fuel prices may impact small car sales.
MSIL’s total sales crossed 2.39 lakh units in April, with SUV sales at 55,000 units. The company grew 43.5% to 40,054 vehicles. Chairman RC Bhargava said growth will depend on capacity expansion, with plans to add 5 lakh units in FY26-27.
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at MSIL, said exports grew despite global challenges. “The external environment remains tough and uncertain. We export to 100 countries and our strategy is to diversify and look for other geographies."
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 56,331 vehicles in the domestic market, up 8%, and 57,833 units overall including exports. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, “The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units.”
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 59,000 units in April 2026, compared to 45,199 units in April 2025, a rise of 30.5%. Hyundai Motor India reported domestic sales of 51,902 units, up 17%, and export sales of 13,708 units. “We have opened the new financial year on a strong note, carrying forward the momentum built in recent months into April 2026. With monthly domestic sales of 51,902 units, HMIL has achieved its highest-ever April domestic sales,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL.
Industry dispatches grew about 28% in April. However, rating agency ICRA expects wholesale volume growth to moderate to 4-6% in FY2027 from 8.6% in FY2026, citing a high base and weak monsoon outlook. It said the impact of the West Asia crisis on inflation and demand remains a key monitorable.