Passenger vehicle sales surge in India in April despite global uncertainty

MUMBAI: Passenger vehicle dispatches in India rose sharply to about 4.50 lakh units in April 2026, compared to 3.54 lakh units in the same month last year, despite the ongoing West Asia crisis affecting global markets.

Maruti Suzuki led the growth, reporting its highest-ever monthly passenger vehicle sales at 187,704 units in April 2026, up 35% from 138,704 units a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee attributed the growth to GST reduction, income tax relief and repo rate cuts. He said demand is expected to continue with gains in the SUV segment and deeper rural penetration. On small cars, he said a 250% growth in the mini segment reflects a shift of two-wheeler users to four-wheelers.

“Our rural penetration is now 52.3%. An increase of penetration of 2.4% from the last year is a huge impact on the overall sales,” said Banerjee, adding that a rise in fuel prices may impact small car sales.

MSIL’s total sales crossed 2.39 lakh units in April, with SUV sales at 55,000 units. The company grew 43.5% to 40,054 vehicles. Chairman RC Bhargava said growth will depend on capacity expansion, with plans to add 5 lakh units in FY26-27.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at MSIL, said exports grew despite global challenges. “The external environment remains tough and uncertain. We export to 100 countries and our strategy is to diversify and look for other geographies."