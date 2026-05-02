TVS Motor Co total sales up 7 pc at 4,73,970 units in April

NEW DELHI: TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 7 per cent growth in total sales at 4,73,970 units in April 2026 as against 4,43,716 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 6 per cent at 4,55,333 units last month as against 4,30,150 units in April 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 3,48,545 units in April 2026 as against 3,23,647 units a year ago, up 8 per cent.

The company said its motorcycle sales last month were down at 2,00,039 units as against 2,20,347 units in April 2025, while scooters registered a growth of 24 per cent at 2,11,158 units as compared to 1,69,741 units.

Electric vehicles saw 36 per cent increase at 37,771 units last month as compared to 27,684 units a year ago.

Three-wheeler sales were up 37 per cent at 18,637 units in the month under review as against 13,566 units in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor Co said its total international business sales clocked a 3 per cent rise at 1,20,008 units in April 2026 as against 1,16,700 units in the same month last year.