Fire insurance: Cost, coverage and claims

With increasing fire incidents across the country, it is time you think about a protecting yourself from the financial losses due to such incidents. In India, home insurance policies offer broad protection against fire-related damage. Fire is among the primary insured risks under home insurance. Any physical loss, damage or destruction caused by fire to the insured property is covered. This applies to both the structure of the house and its contents—ranging from walls and permanent fixtures to furniture, appliances and electronics.

Extent of coverage

In the event of fire damage, insurers typically cover the cost of restoring the property to its original condition. For the building, this means reimbursement of repair or reconstruction costs. If the damage is extensive and qualifies as a total loss, the insurer pays out the full sum insured.

The coverage extends beyond just repairs. Policies also provide for associated expenses such as architect or surveyor fees and debris removal costs, subject to specified limits. Importantly, if the house becomes unfit for living, the policy may cover loss of rent or the cost of alternative accommodation for a defined period.

For household contents, insurers may choose to repair damaged items, replace them with similar ones, or compensate the policyholder with the replacement cost. However, high-value items like jewellery or artwork are typically covered only if an additional cover has been taken.

Premium cost

Since a home insurance covers more than just damage from fire, a comprehensive policy with coverage for theft, natural disasters and liabilities cost can cost anything between Rs 3,000 -6,000 a year for Rs 10-20 lakh coverage. However, a basic fire insurance may cost less – Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for similar coverage.

Exclusions to watch out for

Despite the wide coverage, there are clear exclusions. Losses arising from deliberate or fraudulent acts by the policyholder are not covered. Similarly, damages linked to war, nuclear risks or certain types of electrical and mechanical breakdowns may be excluded or restricted.