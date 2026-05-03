Fire insurance: Cost, coverage and claims

With increasing fire incidents across the country, it is time you think about a protecting yourself from the financial losses due to such incidents. In India, home insurance policies offer broad protection against fire-related damage. Fire is among the primary insured risks under home insurance. Any physical loss, damage or destruction caused by fire to the insured property is covered. This applies to both the structure of the house and its contents—ranging from walls and permanent fixtures to furniture, appliances and electronics.
Extent of coverage
In the event of fire damage, insurers typically cover the cost of restoring the property to its original condition. For the building, this means reimbursement of repair or reconstruction costs. If the damage is extensive and qualifies as a total loss, the insurer pays out the full sum insured.
The coverage extends beyond just repairs. Policies also provide for associated expenses such as architect or surveyor fees and debris removal costs, subject to specified limits. Importantly, if the house becomes unfit for living, the policy may cover loss of rent or the cost of alternative accommodation for a defined period.
For household contents, insurers may choose to repair damaged items, replace them with similar ones, or compensate the policyholder with the replacement cost. However, high-value items like jewellery or artwork are typically covered only if an additional cover has been taken.
Premium cost
Since a home insurance covers more than just damage from fire, a comprehensive policy with coverage for theft, natural disasters and liabilities cost can cost anything between Rs 3,000 -6,000 a year for Rs 10-20 lakh coverage. However, a basic fire insurance may cost less – Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for similar coverage.
Exclusions to watch out for
Despite the wide coverage, there are clear exclusions. Losses arising from deliberate or fraudulent acts by the policyholder are not covered. Similarly, damages linked to war, nuclear risks or certain types of electrical and mechanical breakdowns may be excluded or restricted.
There are also exclusions on the type of items covered. Cash, securities, important documents and vehicles are generally outside the ambit of standard home insurance. In addition, consequential losses—such as loss of income, business disruption or market value depreciation—are not compensated.
Claims process
Filing a fire insurance claim requires prompt and structured action. The first step is to inform the insurer immediately after the incident. Simultaneously, the fire must be reported to the local fire brigade and, where applicable, to the police.
Policyholders are expected to take reasonable steps to prevent further damage and preserve the affected property for inspection. A formal claim must be submitted within the stipulated timeline, typically within 30 days, along with supporting documents such as photographs, fire brigade reports and repair estimates.
Insurers will appoint a surveyor to assess the damage, and full cooperation is required during this process. Providing accurate and complete information is critical to avoid disputes.
Mistakes that lead to claim rejection
Several common mistakes can jeopardise a fire insurance claim. Delayed intimation to the insurer is one of the most frequent issues. Undertaking repairs or disposing of damaged items before the surveyor’s inspection can also weaken the claim.
Misrepresentation or non-disclosure of facts, including the existence of other insurance policies, can lead to outright rejection. In cases of fraudulent claims, insurers may not only deny payment but also cancel the policy altogether.
The sum insured plays a crucial role, as it represents the maximum amount payable under the policy. It should ideally reflect the cost of reconstructing the property rather than its market value.
Many policies also provide a built-in cover for household contents—typically a percentage of the building sum insured, subject to a cap. Some modern policies waive penalties for underinsurance, ensuring that claim payouts are not proportionately reduced even if the sum insured is lower than the actual value at risk.