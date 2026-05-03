Govt notifies 100% FDI in insurance sector via automatic route, amends FEMA rules

The Ministry of Finance on Saturday notified key amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in insurance companies under the automatic route.

The move extends to a wide range of insurance-related entities, including "insurance brokers, re-insurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, Surveyors and Loss Assessors, managing general agents, insurance repositories," all of which are now eligible for 100% Automatic route investment.

The notification specifies under the revised framework that "the aggregate holdings by way of total foreign investment... is permitted up to one hundred per cent of the paid-up equity capital of such Indian Insurance company."

The amendment also retains a differentiated cap for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), where foreign investment remains capped at 20 per cent under the automatic route.

However, the government has laid down certain conditions to ensure regulatory oversight. It clarified that such investment "shall be allowed on the Automatic Route subject to approval and verification by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India." Additionally, firms receiving foreign investment must comply with existing laws, as "foreign investment in this sector shall be subject to compliance with the provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938."