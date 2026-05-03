‘Instead of passing on cost to consumers, we improved internal efficiencies’

In an interaction with Dipak Mondal, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India Manish Tiwary discusses the company’s strong Q4 performance, drivers of double-digit volume growth, rural expansion, advertising push, cost pressures, and future strategy. Excerpts

FMCG companies have struggled to achieve double-digit volume growth in recent quarters. How has Nestlé managed to do so?

There are two key aspects. First, market momentum played a role, especially with GST-related tax relief last year, which benefited all players. What stood out for us was execution. Our team managed the GST transition smoothly without disruptions, and even during periods when others reported channel stocking issues, we continued to post strong growth. Execution discipline compounds results.

Second, we have remained sharply consumer-focused. In times of cost pressure—whether due to West Asia or raw material inflation—companies often take price hikes as the default route. We instead focus on improving internal efficiencies before passing on costs. If the consumer proposition is strong, the financials follow.

Your recent growth appears largely volume-driven. What is driving this momentum?

Growth has indeed been largely volume-led—around 17–18% in the December quarter and 23% in Q4. A big factor is sustained investment in brands. We increased advertising spend significantly, even when it temporarily softened EBITDA margins.

We believe brands need continuous investment—like feeding a baby. In Q4, despite a 52% rise in advertising spend and cost pressures, EBITDA remained strong at 26%, one of the highest in a decade. This shows the strength of the volume growth flywheel.

Will the GST-driven demand boost sustain going forward?

The benefit will last until base effects normalise. Lower prices drove higher consumption initially. Even after the base normalises, continued consumption depends on consumer preference.

However, external factors like fuel prices or input cost pressures could affect consumer spending. Ultimately, it depends on how much disposable income the consumer retains.