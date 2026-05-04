Fewer deals, yet deep tech startups rack up more funds

Deep tech startups in India are raising more money than before, but fewer of them are getting funded. Data from Tracxn shows a clear shift in how capital is being deployed across the sector. While total funding has increased steadily over the past three years, the number of investment rounds has declined.

In FY24, Indian deep tech start-ups raised $1.06 billion across 450 rounds. A year later, funding rose sharply to $1.74 billion across 449 rounds. By FY26, total funding climbed further to $1.93 billion even as the number of rounds fell to 341, a 24% drop from FY24 levels.

Early data for FY27 suggests the same pattern may continue. April 2026 recorded 16 rounds totalling $68.4 million.

“Investors are concentrating capital into fewer companies where they have higher conviction, which is leading to larger round sizes even as overall deal activity declines,” an analyst from IDBI Capital Markets & Securities said.

The same pattern is visible across India’s wider start-up ecosystem.

Total funding across sectors rose from $35.1 billion in FY25 to $41.2 billion in FY26. Over the same period, the number of funding rounds dropped sharply from 3,670 to 2,600, a 29% decline.

The divergence between capital and deal count has been particularly sharp in recent months. Between January and April 2026, deep tech start-ups raised $992 million across 100 rounds, compared with $564 million across 138 rounds in the same period a year earlier, a 76% increase in funding value alongside a 28% decline in deal count.

Policy support

Government policy has increasingly aligned with the longer timelines and higher capital needs of deep tech businesses.