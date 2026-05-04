Govt has eased FDI norms for foreign cos having small Chinese/Hong Kong stake: An explainer

NEW DELHI: India cautiously eased FDI norms from May 1, 2026, for foreign companies with Chinese/Hong Kong shareholding of up to 10 per cent to invest in India under the automatic route.

Several foreign and domestic firms, industry associations, experts, and startups were demanding this easing.

Here are few questions and answers to understand the issue and importance of FDI: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI): It means direct or indirect investments by a foreign entity in an Indian business with a long term interest.

It involves ownership, some control and management influence.

For example, a foreign entity setting up a factory or buying shares/stake in an Indian company.

Governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is the nodal body for policy issues, and the RBI regulates and implements the rules under FEMA.

On the other hand, foreign portfolio or institutional investment (FPI/FII) is governed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.

It involves foreigners investing in Indian shares, bonds and mutual funds without management control.

The investment is for a short to medium term because it moves in and out quickly.

IMPORTANCE: India requires huge investments in sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing and services to boost economic growth and create jobs.

Healthy inflows also help in maintaining the balance of payments and the value of the rupee.

It brings not just capital, but also technology, skills, and global best practices that improve productivity and competitiveness.