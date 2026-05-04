Mfg recovers in Apr but still slowest in 4 years, input cost soars to 44 month high

MUMBAI: After a sharp loss of momentum in March due to the Iran war, private sector manufacturing rebounded in April, opening the new fiscal year on a stronger footing. The recovery was largely driven by a pickup in new orders and output. However, overall growth remained subdued, with the latest reading still the second slowest since 2022.

The improvement is notable given the challenging cost environment: both input and output prices climbed at their fastest rates since August 2022 and the past six months, respectively.

According to the HSBC survey released Monday, there was quicker rise in new orders and output, and so did hiring along with a rebound in business confidence in the reporting month. Accordingly, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) improved to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March, underscoring an improved domestic momentum but still the second-slowest reading in operating conditions in nearly four years, as companies continued to indicate that the Iran war is exerting upward pressure on inflation with input and output cost rising at the quickest rates in 44 or since August 2022 and six months, respectively. A reading above 50 separates expansion from contraction.

According to the survey, exports were a bright area with new orders expanding sharply and the pace of growth reaching a seven-month high.

“Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.7 in April, up from 53.9 in March, but still marking the second-slowest improvement in operating conditions in nearly four years. Spillovers from the Iran war are becoming more evident, particularly through inflation: input costs increased at the fastest pace since August 2022, and output prices rose at the quickest rate in six months. Even so, output, new orders including exports and employment all grew moderately, pointing to continued resilience,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC India.

The upturn in April was driven by the index’s two largest sub-components: new orders and output, both of which grew from March levels, but trailed readings in at least three-and-a-half years. Manufacturers indicated that advertising and demand resilience supported sales and production, but that growth was hampered by competitive conditions, the Iran war and a reluctance among clients to approve pending quotes.