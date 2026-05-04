Pixxel and Sarvam partner to launch India’s first orbital AI satellite

BENGALURU: India may soon take a step into a new phase of computing, with its first homegrown large language model (LLM) potentially being trained in space as early as this year.

Space-tech startup Pixxel announced a partnership with AI firm Sarvam AI to develop what they describe as India’s first orbital data centre satellite, named The Pathfinder. The satellite, weighing 200 kg, is expected to reach orbit by the end of 2026.

According to Pixxel, the satellite will carry GPUs used for training and running Sarvam’s AI models. Unlike traditional satellites that rely on low-power processors designed mainly for survival, Pathfinder will use hardware similar to that found in ground-based data centres that power advanced AI systems.

The announcement comes at a time when companies such as Google and SpaceX are exploring space-based computing to overcome Earth’s growing energy constraints. Global data centre capacity is projected to reach 200 GW by 2030, according to JLL, while a report by Morgan Stanley estimates India’s capacity could rise from 1.8 GW to about 10.5 GW by 2031.