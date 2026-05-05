From better infra to investment, Bengal Inc pins hopes on new govt

Can the new government change the perception of West Bengal—from a state long seen as unfriendly to business to one that attracts fresh investments and offers better opportunities for entrepreneurs and job seekers?

From large corporates to MSMEs, businesses expect the new BJP government to improve the ease of doing business, curb alleged “extortionist” practices, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

“This alignment between the state and the Centre will not only accelerate overall growth but also create significant opportunities for industrial expansion, especially in the railway manufacturing sector, which has long been core to West Bengal. We look forward to the new government taking up urgent policy reforms such as repealing urban land ceiling regulations and introducing industrial incentives to create jobs,” said Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman and managing director, Titagarh Rail.

Business chambers are seeking targeted incentives, power sector reforms, better infrastructure, and a world-class plug-and-play ecosystem backed by skilled talent, robust policies, and deeper industry–government collaboration.

“Introducing targeted incentives such as capital subsidies, interest subvention, electricity duty waivers, and stamp duty reimbursements will help attract fresh investments,” said S Roy, deputy director general, Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Kolkata.

Infra, investment, jobs

Several businesses flagged the persistent negative sentiment among investors, with the state often perceived as grappling with extortion and labour issues. Industrialists also pointed to brain drain and a shortage of skilled workers as key challenges.

“As industry grows within the state, demand for skilled labour will rise, and current capacity is insufficient. Investment in skill development will be key to meeting this demand. Large enterprises not only create direct employment but also drive demand for engineers, researchers, and other skilled professionals,” Chowdhary added.

Industry stakeholders also highlighted the need for more decentralised infrastructure development. With most infrastructure concentrated around Kolkata, businesses in other regions face connectivity and logistics constraints.