Mahindra reports 42% surge in Q4 PAT at Rs 4,668 crore

NEW DELHI: On the back of strong sales for SUVs and tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 42% year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax at 4,668 for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4FY26). Consolidated revenue from operations for the Mumbai-based conglomerate stood at Rs 54,982 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 42,599 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), consolidated PAT was at Rs 17,099 crore as compared to Rs 12,929 crore in FY25, up 32%. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 1.98 lakh crore as against Rs 1.59 lakh crore in FY25.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, said that FY26 has been a defining year marked by strong execution and breakthrough performance across several Group companies, despite geopolitical headwinds & several disruptions through the year.