Stock markets fall in early trade on fresh geopolitical tensions

Equity benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty slipped in early Tuesday trade amid renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The rupee hitting a record low of 95.40 against the US dollar in early trade further weighed on market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 361.62 points to 76,907.78 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 134.90 points to 23,980.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around USD 113 per barrel mark.

"The market trend will be guided by the developments in West Asia particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. The resumption of hostilities in the Hormuz region and Brent crude again spiking to around USD 113 are headwinds for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.