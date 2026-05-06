Overall Cola market in India is growing: Ravi Jaipuria of Varun Beverages

MUMBAI: The Indian beverages market is expanding fast enough to accommodate all its major players simultaneously, Ravi Jaipuria, chairman of Varun Beverages Limited, recently said in an analyst call — a rare public acknowledgement from PepsiCo's largest bottler that Reliance-backed Campa Cola and Coca-Cola are both gaining ground in India.

"There is definitely an uptick. Overall industry is growing, there is Campa in the market, they are growing the volumes in the market, and even Coke is growing," Jaipuria told analysts on the company's Q1 CY2026 earnings call on April 27. "We do not know if we are growing faster, but definitely market is growing at a huge pace."

Varun Beverages bottles and distributes PepsiCo brands including Pepsi, 7UP, Mountain Dew and Sting across India and several international markets. Reliance-backed Campa is competing with the two international cola brands – Pepsi and Coke – and has recently claimed that it has become the country’s top four carbonated beverage players in less than two years since its re-launch.

Campa now 4th largest cola brand

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) relaunched the legacy cola brand in 2022 at aggressive price points, and it has since become the most visible new entrant in a market long dominated by Pepsi and Coca-Cola. According to RCPL, Campa recorded annual revenues of Rs 4,700 crore in FY26.

The company in an analyst call says the brand has successfully capitalised on the summer season and a nationwide distribution network of over 3 million retail outlets.

According to the Reliance Industries’ latest earnings call, the FMCG division closed the financial year 2025-26 with total revenues of Rs 22,000 Crores — a two-fold (100%) growth over the previous year. For the fourth quarter alone, it generated Rs 7,350 crores.

The growth of the FMCG business is being led by the beverages business, with the total beverage category (which includes Campa, packaged drinking water, and functional drinks) generating revenues of over Rs 6,000 crores for the full year. Apart from Campa, the company’s drinking water – Independence – is also a growth driver. Reliance claims that Independence has already become the third-largest packaged water player in India.