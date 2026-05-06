Srinivasan, Singh asked to leave Tata Education Trust

In a further escalation of the rift within the Tata Trusts — set to meet on Friday to appoint their nominees to the board of Tata Sons — vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have been asked to step down from the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) at the end of their current term.

The decision follows a vote earlier this week in which trustees Mehli Mistry and JN Mistry opposed their reappointments to the little-known trust.

While the Tata Trusts did not officially confirm the development, a source familiar with the matter told TNIE on Wednesday that Siddharth Sharma, chief executive of Tata Trusts — which owns 66.4% of Tata Sons — has asked Srinivasan and Singh to relinquish their trusteeships by May 10, when their current terms end. The request was conveyed through separate emails sent earlier in the day, the source added.

Under the articles of association of the Tata Education and Development Trust, as well as the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, appointments and reappointments of trustees require unanimity. In this instance, the opposition from the two Mistrys effectively blocked the reappointments, prompting Sharma to ask Srinivasan and Singh to step down.

The trust had met on May 3 to consider their reappointments. While Srinivasan and Singh voted in favour of each other, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata did not cast his vote at the time, the source said.

The development marks a fresh flashpoint in the internal discord within the Tata Trusts, coming just days ahead of a crucial board meeting on May 8 that is expected to take a call on the reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran for a third term.