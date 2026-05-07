Fronx, Jimny top India’s car exports in FY26; Maruti accounts for half of total shipments

Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx, a top-selling sub-4m crossover SUV in the domestic market, was also the most exported passenger vehicle (PV) from India in the financial year 2025-26. Fronx was followed by another Maruti model, the Jimny. While the 5-door Jimny sees modest sales in the domestic market, it has become a highly sought-after SUV in select global markets.

Fronx recorded exports of 90,186 units in FY26 compared to 69,133 units in FY25, while 72,209 units of the Jimny were dispatched last fiscal, marking a growth of over 50% year-on-year.

The Hyundai Verna was the third-most exported passenger vehicle from India. The Korean automaker shipped 63,044 units of the sedan in FY26 versus 52,615 units exported in FY25. At 56,704 units, the Nissan Magnite was the fourth-most exported made-in-India car in FY26. Maruti Suzuki’s hatchback Swift, with exports of 53,661 units in FY26 (up 49%), featured among the top five exported models. Baleno, Dzire and S-Presso were also among the top 10 exported models.

Despite geopolitical tensions, PV exports from India in FY26 showed strong momentum, with total exports growing 17.5% year-on-year to over 9 lakh units, driven by demand from Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. With around 4.4 lakh vehicles shipped overseas in FY26, Maruti Suzuki remained the number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year.

“Leadership is not just about having the maximum market share in India. Leadership is about enhancing India’s presence in the global arena. Our exports in April grew 43.5% YoY to above 40,000 units despite the war scenario,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Maruti has also exported over 30,000 units of the e-Vitara, its first electric vehicle, to over 44 countries since August 2025.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) retained the number two position, with exports growing 16.4% year-on-year to 190,125 units. Nissan Motor India came in third, with exports rising to 82,408 units from 71,334 units in FY25. Toyota Kirloskar Motor recorded a steep 41% growth in exports to 38,974 units, while Volkswagen India saw exports decline 19% to 40,143 units.

Among Indian carmakers, Tata Motors delivered a standout performance, with exports surging 263.5% year-on-year to 10,350 units. Mahindra & Mahindra’s exports grew 18.9% to 18,722 units.

Industry executives and market experts believe that car exports from India will continue to grow on the back of robust demand from Africa, Latin America and expanding markets in Europe. Manufacturers are also leveraging India as a key global production hub due to favourable factors, while recent foreign trade agreements are expected to open new markets and act as a strong catalyst.