Godrej Aerospace sees 30% jump in revenue this fiscal; to open new plant outside Mumbai

Godrej Aerospace, which manufactures aircraft engine parts on build-to-print model, is expected a 30% topline growth this fiscal at nearly Rs550 crore from Rs435 crore it had clocked last fiscal as the Jamshyd Godrej-run Godrej Enterprises Group entity is moving into a new, much larger facility out of Mumbai, apart from entering own design and R&D over the next four-five years.
Godrej Aerospace is the only private company in the country capable of manufacturing all modules of an aero-engine and it supplies nearly 7,000 engine parts to OEMs now.
The company, which has been in business since 1985 and has been part of all the Isro missions, including the Chandrayan since then, setting up a `500 crore new plant at Khalapur near Panvel on a 100-acre plot, which on completion will be at least five times bigger than the present campus at the northeastern Mumbai suburb of Vikroli.
Executive vice-president & business head at Godrej Aerospace Maneck Behramkamdin told TNIE that the move to move out of the Mumbai campus over the next two years is primarily because of the large business plan the company has.
On the revenue side, he said they “closed FY26 with Rs 435 crore in topline, which we expect to go up to Rs 545-550 crore this fiscal, as we are sitting on large order books,” Behramkamdin, who has been with the company for the past 30 years said, adding vast majority of the income is from foreign clients who include almost all the aircraft engine manufacturers like GE, Rolls Royce, Honeywell, Safran and Pratt & Whitney among others.
Behramkamdin expects the 20-25% topline annual growth to last through this fiscal through fiscal 2032 annually till FY32 as demand continues to be robust and production remains largely stable despite the West Asia conflict. See most of our orders are repeat and lasts for five to seven years, he said, even during the Covid pandemic there was no cut down on orders for us but in fact we order book much higher at 30% which we have been maintaining every year since then.
Among the domestic customers include the national space agency Isro, which Behramkamdin said, “is not for commercial gains but part of our way of giving it back to the nation,” state-run small aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics, and the defence forces. The company does not serve any private companies in the country, he added.
On entering new areas, he said, already the company has launched a design and R&D team in Bengaluru and will be scaling it up over the next four to five years, as “we don’t see any reason for entering a new segment suddenly. With the Isro we built our trust and with them we showed our capabilities to the world. In the similar manner, we want to prove our design and original R&D capabilities first in the country and then go abroad.”
“We are developing in-house design platforms for key flight components as we shift from the present build-to-print model to a design-led player higher up the value chain,” Behramkamdin said. adding we are looking to invest around Rs 100 crore for this venture where innovation through R&D and advanced digital manufacturing technologies will thrive.