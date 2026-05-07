Godrej Aerospace sees 30% jump in revenue this fiscal; to open new plant outside Mumbai

Godrej Aerospace, which manufactures aircraft engine parts on build-to-print model, is expected a 30% topline growth this fiscal at nearly Rs550 crore from Rs435 crore it had clocked last fiscal as the Jamshyd Godrej-run Godrej Enterprises Group entity is moving into a new, much larger facility out of Mumbai, apart from entering own design and R&D over the next four-five years.

Godrej Aerospace is the only private company in the country capable of manufacturing all modules of an aero-engine and it supplies nearly 7,000 engine parts to OEMs now.

The company, which has been in business since 1985 and has been part of all the Isro missions, including the Chandrayan since then, setting up a `500 crore new plant at Khalapur near Panvel on a 100-acre plot, which on completion will be at least five times bigger than the present campus at the northeastern Mumbai suburb of Vikroli.

Executive vice-president & business head at Godrej Aerospace Maneck Behramkamdin told TNIE that the move to move out of the Mumbai campus over the next two years is primarily because of the large business plan the company has.

On the revenue side, he said they “closed FY26 with Rs 435 crore in topline, which we expect to go up to Rs 545-550 crore this fiscal, as we are sitting on large order books,” Behramkamdin, who has been with the company for the past 30 years said, adding vast majority of the income is from foreign clients who include almost all the aircraft engine manufacturers like GE, Rolls Royce, Honeywell, Safran and Pratt & Whitney among others.