India GCCs expand AI, product and governance roles for global enterprises

BENGALURU: India’s global capability centres (GCCs) are taking on larger roles in artificial intelligence, product development and enterprise decision-making, with nearly half of all new GCCs since 2021 built around AI from the outset, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report.

India currently hosts 2,117 GCCs operating across 3,728 units and employing around 2.36 million professionals as of FY26, the report said. The number of GCCs has grown 32% since FY21, while the sector’s total market revenue has reached $98.4 billion. Around 506 Forbes Global 2000 companies now run operations from India.

The report said more than 1,200 GCCs in India have embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, supported by over 250 dedicated centres of excellence and a workforce of 250,000 AI professionals. Nearly half of the GCCs established since FY21 were launched with AI as a core focus.

It added that GCCs are moving beyond pilot AI projects and are deploying AI across products, internal operations and customer offerings. The report said discussions within companies had shifted from the potential uses of AI to questions around governance and economic viability at scale.

The study found that nearly 50% of GCCs in India now operate at a high maturity stage, with 96% of GCCs established after FY21 launching with a product or portfolio mandate. It also said 64% of GCC site leaders now hold dual mandates combining global functional ownership with site leadership responsibilities, including cybersecurity and AI governance.

“India’s GCC ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental reset. The shift from scale to value is now well underway, with AI acting as the catalyst,” Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said in a statement.