Parliamentary panel to review domestic petroleum production amid West Asia crisis

Amid the oil supply crisis in the country due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas is set to review the domestic production of petroleum products and the country’s energy security preparedness.

The committee, chaired by Sunil Tatkare, has scheduled a critical briefing for May 15, 2026. According to a note issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, oil marketing companies, and oil PSUs, along with representatives from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers (Department of Fertilizers), will brief the panel on the domestic production of petroleum products such as crude oil, petrol, diesel and natural gas in the country.

The discussions will also cover the subject “Safety and Security in Transportation of Petroleum Products.”

India, which imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements, relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz route, which accounts for around 40% of crude imports, 50% of LNG imports and nearly 90% of LPG imports. Due to the ongoing war in West Asia, vessel movement through the strategic chokepoint has reduced significantly.

India depends on imports to meet around 60% of its LPG requirement, and nearly 90% of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, roughly 55% of the country’s LPG consumption volumes was at risk due to the disruption in the region.

India’s LPG imports reportedly halved during March and April 2026 due to supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Domestic refineries have increased production by nearly 40%, helping meet around 55% of domestic demand compared to nearly 40% earlier. However, a significant supply gap still remains.

The issue of strategic petroleum reserves is also expected to come up during deliberations. The government currently maintains a combined reserve cover of nearly 50 days of crude and refined petroleum products. The panel may review whether existing reserves are sufficient to handle prolonged supply disruptions.