Paytm 'not excited' about NBFC licence plans: Group CFO

NEW DELHI: Fintech major One97 Communications, which operates the Paytm brand, is currently not excited about a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, its Group CFO said on Thursday.

During the company's Q4 earnings call on Thursday, Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said, "We're not super excited about going for an NBFC licence".

He emphasised Paytm's preference for a "win-win" partnership model where it handles distribution, technology, and collections, while its blue-chip lending partners manage capital, risk, and cyclicality.

"We have a very large payments market; that market is growing, and our market share is growing, and that combined with low penetration means that the opportunity in the short to medium term already is very, very large," he said.

Last month, the RBI cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with norms, saying the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of its depositors.