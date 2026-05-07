Sensex, Nifty turn flat in volatile trade amid foreign fund outflows, rising geopolitical uncertainties

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower in volatile trade on Thursday as unabated foreign fund outflows and rising geopolitical uncertainties weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 160.24 points to 77,798.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30.25 points to 24,300.70. Later both the benchmark indices were trading between highs and lows.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Maruti were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.77 per cent higher at USD 102 per barrel.

"The see-saw political game in West Asia has been going on for some time now and responding to that crude prices also have been seesawing.

The market is swinging between hope and fear and this might continue until there is a definitive conclusion to the crisis," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended sharply higher on Wednesday.