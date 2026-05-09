India-EU Summit gave fresh momentum to strategic partnership, says Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the 16th India-EU Summit held in New Delhi in January gave fresh momentum to bilateral strategic ties, taking the partnership to a higher level.

Addressing the Europe Day 2026 celebrations in the presence of EU Ambassador Herve Delphin, Sitharaman noted that the outcomes of the summit signify a transformative phase in the engagement between the two powers.

"The 16th India-EU Summit held at New Delhi in January 2026 has given a decisive new momentum to our Strategic partnership, taking it to a newer level," the Finance Minister said on X.

The Minister emphasized that the successful conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership and the adoption of the Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility, represents a new chapter in Indo-EU relations.

"The joint roadmap adopted at the Summit - 'Towards 2030: India-EU a Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda' provides a clear and ambitious vision for our cooperation over the coming years," the Ministry of Finance quoted er as saying.