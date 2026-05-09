Weekly review: Silver outshines gold amid global uncertainty and volatility

He added that COMEX Gold is trading near the $4,720–$4,740 zone, witnessing a strong recovery from the recent lows near $4,530–$4,500 and forming a gradual higher-low structure on the daily chart, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels and improving near-term momentum.

"MCX Gold futures are also trading near the Rs 1,52,000–Rs 1,53,000 zone, showing signs of stabilization after recovering from the recent lower levels near Rs 1,49,000–Rs1,48,000, indicating selective buying interest emerging at lower support zones. A sustained breakout above these levels could strengthen bullish momentum further and open the path toward the psychological $5,000 mark in the medium term. On the downside, immediate support is seen near $4,680–$4,650, while stronger support remains positioned around $4,560–$4,520," he said.

Meanwhile, silver prices displayed even sharper volatility through the week and significantly outperformed gold in percentage terms. The metal started the week on a comparatively weaker note amid concerns over industrial demand and broader commodity-market fluctuations. However, sentiment improved rapidly as global investors returned to precious metals and industrial commodities. Domestic silver prices rebounded strongly in the second half of the week, with MCX silver futures witnessing sharp intraday swings before closing substantially higher compared to the previous week.

According to various weekend commodity market reports, COMEX Silver was traded near the $80–81 zone, consolidating after a strong rally witnessed earlier in the week. Prices remain stable above key support levels, although upside momentum has moderated with some profit booking emerging near higher levels. While, MCX Silver futures continue to trade with a firm undertone, currently hovering near the Rs 2,62,000 zone after witnessing a strong rally from lower levels earlier in the week.

The movement in silver reflected the complex nature of the metal’s demand profile. Apart from being considered a store of value during uncertain periods, silver also enjoys strong industrial demand from sectors such as electronics, solar energy, electric vehicles and manufacturing. Expectations of stronger industrial activity in key economies, combined with ongoing supply concerns, continued to support silver prices globally.

Traders noted that speculative activity in futures markets also contributed to heightened price swings during the week.

In international markets, gold prices remained firmly supported as investors continued to seek protection against geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures. The market closely monitored developments related to global conflicts, energy prices and economic indicators from the US and Europe. Expectations that central banks may adopt a more measured approach toward future rate hikes provided additional support to bullion prices, as lower interest-rate expectations generally improve the attractiveness of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Global gold prices strengthened steadily toward the close of the week, registering one of their strongest weekly performances in recent weeks. Analysts attributed the resilience in bullion largely to sustained central-bank purchases, continued ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) inflows and safe-haven demand from institutional investors. China’s ongoing accumulation of gold reserves remained an important factor underpinning long-term market sentiment.

Silver recorded an even stronger rally in international trade, driven by a combination of investment demand and optimism surrounding industrial consumption. Market participants observed in their reports that silver’s relatively smaller market size compared to gold made it more susceptible to sharp price swings when investor sentiment shifted. Despite periods of correction earlier in the year, the metal continued attracting strong interest from traders looking for higher upside potential within the precious metals segment.

The week also reflected a broader trend that has defined commodity markets in 2026 — persistent uncertainty across global economic and geopolitical conditions. Investors increasingly turned to precious metals as a hedge against inflation risks, currency volatility and concerns about slowing economic growth in several major economies. Even though elevated prices reduced jewellery demand in some markets, investment demand remained sufficiently strong to keep bullion prices near record highs.

By the end of the week, both gold and silver had managed to retain a firm undertone in domestic and international markets. Gold remained comfortably above psychologically significant levels in India, while silver emerged as the stronger performer due to its sharper rebound and higher volatility.

"The broader commodities complex heads into the new week against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical uncertainty and cautious global risk sentiment. So the near-term outlook for precious metals would continue to depend on global geopolitical developments, movements in the US dollar, inflation data and the policy stance of major central banks," says Ponmudi.