How simplicity helps in financial planning

As you celebrated Mother’s Day, most of you celebrated your hero. The heroism of moms stems from many of the things they do for us as children and continues even after we grow up. Those of us privileged to have witnessed that care and nurturing will also remember the simplicity.

She made small sacrifices to provide for you. Her ability to manage multiple things ensures that you do not feel inadequate. Those in their 40s and 50s would remember their parents and their frugality much more than those in their 30s and 20s. With limited access to information, parents relied on simple saving and investment habits. They put their hard-earned money into things they understood. Starting with savings, they put money aside in envelopes or other containers to help them remember upcoming payments. That ensured that none of the income was spent in one go. Your spending habits are as important as your savings and investments for long-term investing. Your mother showed you the way to save simply.

When it comes to investing, they allocated any surplus money towards real estate and gold. More than three-quarters of the households own property or gold, according to most surveys and their latest updates. Parents in the 1980s started investing in fixed deposits, and in the 1990s, in more sophisticated investments in the stock market. Their preferences towards savings and investing were based on their knowledge.

Modern parents have inherited their parents’ frugality. However, their approach to saving, investing and spending is spoilt for choice. There are too many avenues to spend money. Credit cards enable you to spend tomorrow’s money today. You can buy things you need or do not need today using personal loans or credit cards. Unlike your parents’ way of allocating expenses, you are not worried about putting physical money into envelopes or other places in the house. You have mostly automated your payments and spend digitally far more efficiently than your parents.

That holds if you have a sustainable income. The moment your income wobbles, you stare at a debt trap.