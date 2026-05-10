Business

Should you use ‘Smallcase’ in your investing?

‘Smallcase’ is a platform for thematic and strategy-based portfolio investing. It lets retail investors buy “smallcases”— baskets (model portfolios) of stocks built around a specific idea, theme, sector, or investment strategy
Systematic investment plan
Systematic investment plan
Bivekananda Biswas
Updated on
2 min read

Many people use ‘Smallcase’ for their investing. I do not!

What is SMALLCASE?

‘Smallcase’ is a platform for thematic and strategy-based portfolio investing. It lets retail investors buy “smallcases”— baskets (model portfolios) of stocks built around a specific idea, theme, sector, or investment strategy.

 What Is a Smallcase?

  • Grouped shares based on theme :  Electric Vehicles, Rural Demand, Pharma Tracker, Momentum strategies, Dividend Growth, etc.

  • Each smallcase is created and managed by investment professionals using rule-based criteria (e.g., financial health).

  • Unlike buying individual stocks, you invest in a ready-made diversified basket (say 20 shares)

 How Does Smallcase Investing Work?

  1. Connect your existing demat/broker account.

  2. Select a smallcase portfolio.

  3. Invest. The shares are bought directly into your demat account.

  4. Managers send periodic rebalance updates (e.g., add/remove stocks or adjust weights). You have the choice of whether to act.

  5. Track performance in real-time.

Key features:

  • Direct ownership and high, control - you have a choice of  whether to make changes.

  • Thematic/strategy focus.

  • Minimum investment varies (often ₹5,000–₹20,000+ depending on the basket and current prices).

It’s positioned as a modern, low-cost way to do portfolio-based investing instead of picking individual stocks.

 Smallcase OR Mutual Funds?

  • Choose smallcase if:

    • You want full control and transparency.

    • You like thematic investing (e.g., EV, green energy, rural India).

    • You’re comfortable with some involvement (approving rebalances).

    • You prefer direct ownership and potentially lower ongoing costs.

    • You have a demat account and are okay with stock-market volatility.

  • Choose mutual funds if:

    • You want simplicity.

    • You want a product which is well regulated – Board of Trustees, Board of directors, Managing directors, Compliance officers etc.

    • You prefer broad diversification and professional management with minimal effort.

    • You’re a beginner or investing small amounts regularly via SIP.

    • You want to avoid transaction taxes on internal rebalancing.

CAVEAT: This is purely academic. This is not investment advice. I have never used a Smalcase product, but I do invest in Mutual funds.

PV Subramanyam