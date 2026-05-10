Should you use ‘Smallcase’ in your investing?

Many people use ‘Smallcase’ for their investing. I do not!

What is SMALLCASE?

‘Smallcase’ is a platform for thematic and strategy-based portfolio investing. It lets retail investors buy “smallcases”— baskets (model portfolios) of stocks built around a specific idea, theme, sector, or investment strategy.

What Is a Smallcase?

Grouped shares based on theme : Electric Vehicles, Rural Demand, Pharma Tracker, Momentum strategies, Dividend Growth, etc.

Each smallcase is created and managed by investment professionals using rule-based criteria (e.g., financial health).

Unlike buying individual stocks, you invest in a ready-made diversified basket (say 20 shares)

How Does Smallcase Investing Work?

Connect your existing demat/broker account. Select a smallcase portfolio. Invest. The shares are bought directly into your demat account. Managers send periodic rebalance updates (e.g., add/remove stocks or adjust weights). You have the choice of whether to act. Track performance in real-time.

Key features:

Direct ownership and high, control - you have a choice of whether to make changes.

Thematic/strategy focus.

Minimum investment varies (often ₹5,000–₹20,000+ depending on the basket and current prices).

It’s positioned as a modern, low-cost way to do portfolio-based investing instead of picking individual stocks.

Smallcase OR Mutual Funds?

Choose smallcase if: You want full control and transparency. You like thematic investing (e.g., EV, green energy, rural India). You’re comfortable with some involvement (approving rebalances). You prefer direct ownership and potentially lower ongoing costs. You have a demat account and are okay with stock-market volatility.



Choose mutual funds if: You want simplicity. You want a product which is well regulated – Board of Trustees, Board of directors, Managing directors, Compliance officers etc. You prefer broad diversification and professional management with minimal effort. You’re a beginner or investing small amounts regularly via SIP. You want to avoid transaction taxes on internal rebalancing.



CAVEAT: This is purely academic. This is not investment advice. I have never used a Smalcase product, but I do invest in Mutual funds.