Govt to back high-risk exploration, Samudra Manthan programme at the final stage: Petroleum Secretary

India is in the final stages of rolling out the ambitious “Samudra Manthan” programme, which is aimed at exploring deep-sea oil, gas, and mineral reserves, and there is adequate investor interest too, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said on Monday during his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026.

"There will be no shortage of investment. The govt needs to step in for high-risk activities in the exploration. We are almost at the final stage of the Samudra Manthan programme, " added Mittal during his address, asserting the preparedness of the government to deal with the energy crisis.

He also asserted that there was “no need to panic” over fuel availability, stressing that the country has adequate supplies and that no rationing measures will be implemented.

He emphasized that India has been able to successfully navigate through the energy crisis, at a time when other countries increased the prices and also several other measures including source diversification, increasing the production capacity, have helped to protect the Indian consumers. Such measures that safeguarded Indian consumers amid the crisis will boost the investors' sentiment and they will "stay and make money", asserted Mittal.