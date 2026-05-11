No plans to raise duty on gold, silver to restrict import: Govt source

There is no immediate plan to increase the import duty on gold and silver to curb the import, confirmed source from the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

The comment came as there has been a growing concern over India’s widening import bill and pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

"There will be no import restrictions on gold and silver. There's no plan to increase the import duty, " said the source.

The clarification came amid speculation that the Centre could consider raising customs duties on gold and silver imports to discourage non-essential purchases and ease pressure on the current account deficit. However, government officials indicated that no such tariff revision is under consideration at this stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Sunday the need for greater economic self-reliance and urged citizens to reduce dependence on imported products and avoid buying precious metal.