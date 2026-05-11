Q1 fuel losses may eliminate entire fiscal-year earnings, says top govt source

NEW DELHI: India's state-run fuel retailers are staring at first-quarter losses large enough to wipe out profitability for the full fiscal year, as soaring crude prices and a government-led freeze on pump prices squeeze marketing margins, according to a top government source.

Since the war broke out in the Middle East 10 weeks ago, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have ensured uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG at rates that are way below cost, unlike many global energy systems that imposed rationing or passed through steep price increases.

This has resulted in the three OMCs - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - running record high under-recoveries (the difference between cost and retail selling price), the source, who wished not to be named, said.

The combined under-recovery on petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore daily, he said.

Despite a 50 per cent surge in input crude oil prices, petrol and diesel continue to be priced at a two-year-old rate of Rs 94.77 a litre and Rs 87.67 per litre respectively.

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised in March by Rs 60 per cylinder, but they are still way lower than the actual cost.

"At current oil prices, the losses in the current quarter (April-June) will wipe out the company's entire year's profit of about Rs 76,000 crore," he said, adding that after considering losses in March - the first month of the crisis - the cumulative losses come to about Rs 1 lakh crore.

The oil companies are currently losing Rs 14 per litre on petrol, Rs 42 a litre on diesel and Rs 674 a litre on cooking gas LPG.