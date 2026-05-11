Sharp Sensex fall wipes out Rs 8.9 lakh crore investor wealth on Monday

Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session on a sharply negative note as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions, firm crude oil prices and renewed pressure on the rupee. Weak global cues and broad-based selling across sectors dragged benchmark indices lower throughout the trading session, with financials, automobiles, aviation and consumer-oriented stocks bearing the brunt of the decline.
The BSE Sensex closed deep in the red after a volatile day of trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below an important psychological level as sentiment weakened steadily through the afternoon session. Traders remained on edge over the sharp rise in global crude prices, which rekindled concerns about inflationary pressures and the impact on India’s import bill. The rise in oil prices also triggered worries about higher input costs for several sectors, prompting investors to reduce exposure to rate-sensitive and consumption-driven stocks.
The markets witnessed a steep selloff on Monday, May 11, with benchmark indices ending sharply lower amid broad-based weakness across sectors. The BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,400 points, or 1.9 percent, to settle at 73,198, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 22,150 mark. The sharp decline triggered a massive erosion in investor wealth, as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies shrank by nearly Rs 8.9 lakh crore. Following the rout, the overall valuation of listed firms dropped to around Rs 384.22 lakh crore, reflecting heightened risk aversion and weak market sentiment.
According to Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder at Livelong Wealth, the markets witnessed a sharp sell-off session today, with benchmark indices correcting more than 1.4% amid rising geopolitical concerns and heightened fears over inflationary pressures.
"The immediate trigger for today’s weakness came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on May 10, which the market interpreted as a sign of mounting macroeconomic stress. While global uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict and surging crude oil prices had already weakened sentiment, the Prime Minister’s appeal for austerity measures amplified investor concerns around India’s forex reserves, fuel costs, and consumption outlook," he said.
Banking shares witnessed heavy selling pressure and emerged among the biggest drags on the market. Weakness in large private and public sector lenders weighed significantly on the indices as investors reacted to concerns surrounding asset quality, margin pressure and mixed quarterly earnings. Financial stocks broadly remained subdued, with traders preferring to stay defensive amid uncertainty over global macroeconomic conditions and foreign fund flows.
Automobile stocks also came under pressure as rising fuel prices raised concerns over consumer demand and operating costs. Aviation counters declined sharply on fears that elevated crude prices could adversely impact profitability due to higher aviation turbine fuel expenses. Consumer durable and discretionary stocks too witnessed profit booking as investors shifted away from sectors vulnerable to inflationary trends.
The broader market reflected the weakness seen in frontline indices, with midcap and smallcap shares also ending lower. Market breadth remained decisively negative through the day, indicating widespread selling across sectors and market capitalisations. Several retail-favourite counters witnessed sharp corrections as risk appetite weakened amid global uncertainty.
The Indian rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, adding to investor nervousness. Currency weakness, coupled with concerns over sustained foreign institutional investor outflows, further dampened market sentiment. Traders also kept a close watch on developments in the bond market, where rising yields added to fears that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer than expected.
Despite the broad market decline, a handful of stocks managed to attract selective buying interest after reporting resilient quarterly earnings. Some automobile and manufacturing counters outperformed on the back of better-than-expected operational performance, though gains remained limited in the face of overwhelming market weakness.
Several stock analysis reports said on Monday that the investor sentiment was largely dictated by external developments, particularly geopolitical uncertainty and movements in global commodity prices. They noted that markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term as participants closely monitor crude oil trends, currency movement, foreign investor activity and signals from global central banks. Technical indicators suggest that the Nifty is approaching an important support zone, and traders will be watching closely to see whether the market stabilises or extends its decline in the coming sessions.