Sharp Sensex fall wipes out Rs 8.9 lakh crore investor wealth on Monday

Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session on a sharply negative note as investors turned cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions, firm crude oil prices and renewed pressure on the rupee. Weak global cues and broad-based selling across sectors dragged benchmark indices lower throughout the trading session, with financials, automobiles, aviation and consumer-oriented stocks bearing the brunt of the decline.

The BSE Sensex closed deep in the red after a volatile day of trade, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below an important psychological level as sentiment weakened steadily through the afternoon session. Traders remained on edge over the sharp rise in global crude prices, which rekindled concerns about inflationary pressures and the impact on India’s import bill. The rise in oil prices also triggered worries about higher input costs for several sectors, prompting investors to reduce exposure to rate-sensitive and consumption-driven stocks.

The markets witnessed a steep selloff on Monday, May 11, with benchmark indices ending sharply lower amid broad-based weakness across sectors. The BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,400 points, or 1.9 percent, to settle at 73,198, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 22,150 mark. The sharp decline triggered a massive erosion in investor wealth, as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies shrank by nearly Rs 8.9 lakh crore. Following the rout, the overall valuation of listed firms dropped to around Rs 384.22 lakh crore, reflecting heightened risk aversion and weak market sentiment.

According to Hariprasad K, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder at Livelong Wealth, the markets witnessed a sharp sell-off session today, with benchmark indices correcting more than 1.4% amid rising geopolitical concerns and heightened fears over inflationary pressures.

"The immediate trigger for today’s weakness came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on May 10, which the market interpreted as a sign of mounting macroeconomic stress. While global uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict and surging crude oil prices had already weakened sentiment, the Prime Minister’s appeal for austerity measures amplified investor concerns around India’s forex reserves, fuel costs, and consumption outlook," he said.