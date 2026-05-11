Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces new plant in Maharashtra; to roll out 1 lakh vehicles by 2029

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced plans to build a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the Bidkin Industrial Area, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

The new plant is planned to start production in the first half of 2029 and is aimed at strengthening Toyota’s business foundation in the Indian market.

According to the company, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles and employ around 2,800 people at the start of operations.

Toyota did not disclose whether the new plant announced is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the Government of Maharashtra in 2024 to set up a Rs 20,000 crore manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

It was then reported that the factory, which is expected to roll out 4 lakh cars per annum, will be used by TKM to manufacture electric and hybrid cars.