Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces new plant in Maharashtra; to roll out 1 lakh vehicles by 2029

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced plans to build a new vehicle manufacturing plant in the Bidkin Industrial Area, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
The new plant is planned to start production in the first half of 2029 and is aimed at strengthening Toyota’s business foundation in the Indian market.
According to the company, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles and employ around 2,800 people at the start of operations.
Toyota did not disclose whether the new plant announced is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the Government of Maharashtra in 2024 to set up a Rs 20,000 crore manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
It was then reported that the factory, which is expected to roll out 4 lakh cars per annum, will be used by TKM to manufacture electric and hybrid cars.
TKM on Monday stated that the new plant will be positioned to steadily deliver vehicles not only to customers in India but also to customers in surrounding regions.
“With deep appreciation, Toyota will continue strengthening its production structure to enable a flexible response to future demand growth and market changes in India and surrounding regions, and to deliver products promptly that customers choose,” said TKM in a statement.
It added, “Through the new plant, and with the continued support of many stakeholders and local communities, Toyota will continue to contribute to the development of India’s automotive industry and society.”
At present, the maker of Fortuner Innova Hycross model has two plants located in Bidadi (Karnataka) with an annual installed capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles/year.
In 2023, TKM announced fresh investments of about Rs 3,300 crores for a new 3rd plant in the Bidadi facility to increase its production capacity by 100,000 units in 2026.