CaratLane opens manufacturing plant in Chennai, aims to double production

CHENNAI: India’s leading jewellery brand CaratLane on Tuesday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at SIDCO industrial area of Sriperumbudur, aiming to double its production capacity and employing nearly 100 specialised jobs.

The facility is spread across 32,000 sq ft with four dedicated floors.

The Tata Group company expects that the new facility will strengthen its supply chain and scale its operations to meet the demand of Indian consumers.

Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director of CaratLane, said: “This new manufacturing facility in Chennai represents a strategic investment in strengthening our supply chain and scaling operations to meet the evolving needs of our customers. By combining advanced technology with skilled craftsmanship, we will deliver high-quality jewellery with greater speed and efficiency, while also contributing to local employment and sustainable practices.”

According to the company, the facility can produce full spectrum of jewellery from everyday wear to high-value solitaries.

The facility is equipped with high-end technologies such as high-precision 3D printer, advanced faceting machines, high-capacity laser cutting systems and specialised equipment designed to create lightweight yet durable castings.

The adoption of these advanced technologies is expected to significantly reduce production lead times, enabling faster turnaround from design conceptualization to final delivery for customers, the company said in a press release.

On sustainability side, the facility has installed solar panels generating 40kW of clean energy.