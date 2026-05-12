Early signs of economic distress as markets, rupee continue to fall

In what may appear as initial signs of deepening economic distress, India's equity markets plunged again on Tuesday with the rupee slumping to new low. While the sharp correction over the past four sessions stems from surging crude oil prices amid stalled US-Iran peace talks, relentless rupee weakness, and heavy FII outflows, investors have also become wary that escalating geopolitical tensions could derail India's growth trajectory.

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth forecast for the year 2026 by 0.8 percentage points to 6% on subdued private consumption, capital formation, and industrial activity amid higher energy costs. Add to it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity over the weekend in view of the US-Iran war has also triggered selling with investors interpreting the remarks as a signal of an imminent crisis.

Further, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday warned India must prepare for a prolonged phase of geopolitical fragmentation, technology bifurcation and elevated energy risks. Flagging the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict, the CEA, while speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, said the crisis had become a live balance-of-payments stress test for India, with direct implications for inflation, the current account deficit and the rupee. Analysts expects the current account deficit to cross 2% this financial year against 0.8% in FY26.

The growing speculation over an imminent increase in prices of petrol and diesel is also keeping the market and consumers on the tenterhook. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday raised concerns over the piling losses of oil marketing companies, saying that at some point the government will have to take a view on the matter.

The Sensex on Tuesday declined 1,456.04 points or 1.92% to settle at 74,559.24, while the Nifty fell 436.30 points or 1.83% to close at 23,379.55. The fresh fall comes after the two indices crashed 1.5-1.7% each on Monday. In the fast 4 sessions, the Sensex had crashed by 3,400 points and in two days, investors have lost Rs 17.3 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 455.80 lakh crore from Rs 473.10 lakh crore.