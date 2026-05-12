India could lose 17 per cent of GDP under full global trade fragmentation: Former WTO chief economist

NEW DELHI: India could face a 17 per cent hit to its GDP by 2050 in a scenario of complete global trade fragmentation, far higher than the projected 3 per cent loss for the US, according to economist Robert Koopman, former chief economist at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Koopman said India stands to lose significantly more than advanced economies if the world moves away from integration towards protectionism and fractured trade blocs.

“I did a piece looking at what fragmentation might mean for the global economy… India was badly hurt in that scenario,” Koopman said. “India was hurt by about 17 per cent in 2050 compared to what their GDP would be otherwise, if we went to complete fragmentation versus continued integration and liberalisation.”

He contrasted this with the United States, which he said would see only a 3 per cent negative impact under the same scenario. “I believe somebody like Donald Trump will look at that and say we only lose 3 per cent but India loses 17 per cent… and see that as a win,” he remarked.