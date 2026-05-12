IT companies gradually shift toward outcome-based service delivery model

India’s IT services companies are increasingly moving away from traditional manpower-led billing models and positioning themselves around artificial intelligence (AI)-led automation and outcome-based delivery.

While companies continued to report strong deal pipelines and AI demand, several executives across large and mid-tier firms indicated that clients were now focusing more on productivity, workflow automation and business outcomes rather than linear expansion of engineering teams.

Delivery Model Shift

The shift was visible in how companies described their AI strategies, delivery models and client conversations during earnings calls and analyst interactions.

Coforge Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sudhir Singh said the industry was moving from “a world of IT delivery to one of business orchestration”.

“In our industry, labour as a default has been disrupted, and that is being replaced by AI-native process redesign and by domain-specialised agents,” Singh said during the company’s FY26 press interaction.

He added that “firms that continue to bill hours are getting left behind”.

Mphasis also pointed to a broader change in how enterprises were deploying AI. CEO Nitin Rakesh said clients were increasingly focused on “operationalising AI”, “automating end-to-end workflows” and using technology to “reduce unit costs”.

“AI, data, and technology platforms are no longer viewed as standalone initiatives - they are becoming the foundation of enterprise transformation,” Rakesh said during the company’s earnings call.

The company also said enterprises were moving beyond isolated AI use cases towards embedding intelligence across operations, decision-making and business workflows.

Infosys, meanwhile, highlighted AI-led legacy modernisation work during the quarter. The company said it used AI foundation models to migrate three million lines of COBOL code for Hertz, helping reduce cost and timelines by 60%.